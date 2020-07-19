While downtown, don’t forget to grab a selfie by the “I Love You” mural.
Haley Knight has been the Aiken Downtown Development Association executive director since 2018. Two of her biggest goals have been to increase the foot traffic downtown and to add more public art. Knight discussed the small alley art project that runs between The Alley and Park Avenue.
“That was so important because it was really the first that ADDA was involved in. We spent about eight months putting the project together, focusing on things that make Aiken, Aiken. It was something new, something different, just something that I felt like Aiken needed."
Knight talked about this project in juxtaposition to the “Love is” project. The "I Love You" mural is located on Newberry Street and is certainly more visible.
“Each served a different purpose. It (the "Love is" project) is so special to me because of what it stands for, that love is so universal,” Knight said. “So the love mural is currently my favorite. But I'm hoping we will add to our public art and my favorite will change every year.”
Knight, 28, grew up in Aiken and went to South Aiken High School. Then she attended USC Aiken for three years. After realizing she wasn’t interested in pursuing a degree in education any longer, she pivoted and attended the Aiken School of Cosmetology.
“USC Aiken is very dear to me, and I’m still very involved in what they do; but I just wanted to do something with my hands,” Knight said.
After marrying her husband, Adam Knight, and moving to Charleston, she worked at a dermatology office in their cosmetic center and event planning. After two years in Charleston, the couple moved back to Aiken.
“From that world, everyone in Charleston thought that Aiken was just open fields with horses," Knight said. "They didn’t understand why we would want to move back.”
Upon returning, she took the executive director assistant position at the ADDA. She worked in that position for about a year and a half when the executive director position opened up. She applied and was hired.
“It’s helped me get to my goal of allowing others to see what Aiken really is,” Knight said. “Rather than just the perception of it from the outside.”
Knight said her mother, Regena Brackett, is a big inspiration.
“My mom was always very involved in the community,” Knight said. “She’s always been a part of the Chamber, and she was a Rotary president. Seeing her lead at that capacity gave me the tools to lead. It gave me the confidence that, if someone else could do it, then I could do it.”
Earlier this year, the ADDA was designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. The Main Street program brings together a network of downtowns to share ideas.
Knight said the award was a huge accomplishment; however, she plans to reach even higher. She said ADDA's work is never done. Knight hopes in the future to receive more funding for the expansion of the nonprofit organization.
Through all the obstacles to reach her goals, Knight, a former South Aiken High School cheerleader, is still cheering for her hometown Aiken.
“Aiken is my passion. One of the things that is very important to me is reminding people that downtown has something for everyone. We don’t have a mall right now, but downtown can be your mall.”