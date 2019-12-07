Families crowded the streets of downtown Graniteville Saturday evening for the town's annual Christmas parade.
At 3 p.m., the parade began in the Leavelle McCampbell Middle School parking lot and proceeded down Highway 191 to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville.
Children joyfully cheered on floats as they passed and eagerly accepted candy that was tossed by parade participants.
Fireman and parade coordinator Keith Glover said the GVW Fire Department has hosted the parade for the past 37 years.
Each year the fire departments works to make the parade bigger and better, Glover said.
This year, over 100 parade units participated which included law enforcement vehicles, old cars and various Christmas-themed floats.
For some, the GVW Christmas Parade is a Christmas season family tradition.
Samantha Doolittle attends the parade each year with her husband Johnathan and their five children, Blake, Lee-Anne, Kaylynn, Maddison and Brantley.
"The kids look forward to seeing Santa Claus," Samantha said.
"And the candy," Brantley added with enthusiasm.
A popular float that drew much attention was one by Stephens Auction Co., a business based in Warrenville.
Throughout the year, the business purchases toys to ensure that each child at the parade would receive a wrapped Christmas gift, Owner Gillis Stephens said.
Two floats with the company carried approximately 4,500 wrapped gifts.
"This is something my parents started a long time ago, just walking down through the parade and handing out gifts," Stephens said. "We decided to keep the tradition alive."
Glover described the small town parade as having a big city feeling.
Each year Glover looks forward to the parade not only uniting the town but the families within it.
"Last year was my first year getting to see how much the families just come together and make family time," Glover said. "That's important to me to see that families are still having time where they spend the holidays together."