In honor of National Sewing Month, the Aiken Neighborhood Group of The American Sewing Guild is inviting all area sewers to attend a celebration by participating in a free Sew-In to support Helping Hands of Aiken.
Event participants will be making tote bags which will be given to the young people at Helping Hands, a shelter for children who have been removed from their homes during crisis.
This one-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Dunagan's Sew and Vac, 1536 Whiskey Road in Aiken.
Sewing for charity is big part of what American Sewing Guild members do for their communities. What better way to celebrate National Sewing Month than joining others sewing for a local charity.
There is no charge to participate and all supplies for the tote bags will be provided. A trunk show featuring items created by Sewing Guild members will be held during the sew-in.
Participants are asked to bring their own machines; jobs for non-sewers also available.
For more information, call Lynne Ulreich at 803-648-6218.