Summer's second half brought precious little relief for farmers around the Aiken area and much of the South as a dry spell hammered the region and created a bleak outlook for some growers.
"We're going to lose a lot of farmers this year. I can promise you," said Ronnie Cook, whose operation includes thousands of acres dedicated to "mama cows," hay, cotton, corn and pasture a few miles west of Wagener. "It's almost as bad as I've seen."
"We row-crop about 700 acres of cotton and 250 of corn," he said. "Corn is irrigated, so it did well. The hay's going to be a desperate situation for Aiken County this year ... It's a terrible situation."
Aiken County may have had Friday as this year's final day of temperatures in the upper 90s, but the chance of abundant rain in the near future is still slim, according to the National Weather Service – about 20% today, 10% Monday and 30% Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures in the week ahead are on course to vary from the low 80s (today) to the upper 50s (during the Wednesday-Thursday overnight hours).
John Quagliariello, a meteorologist with the NWS, confirmed temperatures over the next few days should be "much closer to normal."
Perspectives vary with territory and crops. Jason Rodgers, vice president of operations for Ridge Spring-based Titan Farms, noted, "The state is dry, but we're very fortunate. We have irrigation ... and we're irrigating a lot."
Titan, one of the country's biggest peach producers, is also known for broccoli and bell peppers, and includes acreage in Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties.
"We're hoping this weather breaks very soon, so we can start cooling off and getting some rain," Rodgers said, prior to Saturday's relief in the form of much cooler temperatures and light drizzle.
A few miles away, also in Ridge Spring, the focus is on pecans and cattle. Drake Yon, with Yon Family Farms, said most of his operation's acreage is dedicated to cattle.
He noted that some people might think it is "crazy, almost, to devote good cropland to cattle, rather than to grow a crop, but it works for us, the way we're able to grow really high-quality forage in large amounts."
He added, "Typically, we would want to have a whole lot more acres planted than we have right now, because of the drought. All we've been able to plant is what's under irrigation, and ... where there's water, we've got green grass, and two feet to the right, where there's no water, there's no grass. It's brown dirt."
The operation also includes almost 200 acres of pecan trees, and about half of them are irrigated. Irrigation, in general, doubles a nut tree's productivity, he said.
Yon noted that "sometimes ... we're able to give that corn or that pecan just the perfect amount of water that it wants every day and make it produce as much as it possibly can, but usually what it means is like, right now, we're keeping it alive, when we're not getting rain."
Matt Robinson, based in Edgefield County, operates about 150 acres dedicated to hay in the Sweetwater area, on land that has been in his family since colonial times.
Robinson and his wife, Susie, at Sweetwater Farms "were very optimistic for a good fall cutting, but it doesn't seem like it's going to happen," he said. "No rain."
Beef operations are facing similar challenges. "It's awful. Everywhere I've walked today is powder," he said, referring to a Thursday tour of his acreage, with exceptionally dusty conditions.
The relatively long-term forecast, according to Quagliariello, includes "above-normal temperatures and precipitation that is below normal" during the remainder of October.
The rest of 2019, he said, is on track to include "temperatures still near to slightly above normal, and precipitation levels ... slightly above normal."
Gregg Thomas, who calls on about 300 Johnston-area acres to grow corn, soybean, wheat, oats and hay, noted that early September provided some suspense but little relief. "We really needed a good rain about the time of Hurricane Dorian," he said, in the midst of assessing a soybean crop that has largely come up short.
"The soybeans usually ... help bail me out. I'm not a very big farmer. I'm 300 acres, but I can't afford the insurance ... and I don't have irrigation," he said.
Thomas' corn, in a good season, generally averages about 125-130 bushels per acre, and this year the number has been closer to 70. His loss in terms of soybeans has been slightly worse, he added.
Cook, near Wagener, noted that the past few months have brought one huge obstacle after another. "The snowball effect is that we're catching it from the tariffs, and then we survive the tariff, and then we get hit with the dry weather kicking our fruit off, reducing our crop, and then we get hit with the low commodity prices," he said.
"It's a threefold deal. I mean, all three of them have hit the same year. We can survive one or two of them, but when you get three at one time, it's going to be catastrophic for a lot of people. Fortunately, we do enough other stuff that we'll survive, but it won't be a money-making year."
Robinson said the present dilemma seems to represent news to many people. "As long as there's food at the grocery store, it doesn't matter," he said.
"One of my hay growers called me ... and told me that all his cows are at the stockyard. He can't afford to feed them. He didn't get quite what he wanted for them."
He noted that a construction worker made a remark about "great" weather, referring to the fact that dry weather generally means construction projects can proceed at full speed.
Farmers, however, are in a tremendous squeeze. "You have to invest every year like it's going to be a good year," Robinson said, referring to such factors as fertilizer, fuel and equipment.