A Grovetown man was charged Wednesday with exposing himself to a female driver while at an Aiken stoplight in April.
Andrew Roy Perez, 33, of Grovetown, Georgia, was charged with indecent exposure, according to jail records.
On April 28, police responded to the area of East Pine Log Road and Two Notch Road in reference to a driving complaint, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The victim reported the suspect, driving a Chevy pickup truck, exposed himself while the two were sitting at the light at East Gate Drive and Whiskey Road.
Police were unable to immediately locate the suspect's vehicle or make contact with the suspect.
Perez was charged on Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday morning.