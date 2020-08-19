The U.S. Department of Energy and USC Aiken will later this year break ground for the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a cutting-edge complex that will extend the reach of the Savannah River National Laboratory and meld education and academia with industry and the nuclear workforce.
Exactly when ground will be broken is unclear. But Energy Department leadership is expected to attend the ceremony when it happens, according to people familiar with the matter, highlighting the weight and value of the project.
Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar revealed the plans to break ground in a guest column published by the Aiken Standard earlier this month. Of the facility, still very much in its infancy, he wrote: "This will create an environment conducive to developing the next generation of the best and brightest workers and further cementing the lab's enduring mission and EM's long-term commitment to the region."
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, no stranger to the Savannah River Site, has previously described the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative as "a really good investment"; the former leader of the DOE's Environmental Management office, Anne Marie White, described it as "very exciting." And both Dr. Sandra Jordan, the USCA chancellor, and Will Williams, the president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership, have painted the facility as an economic catalyst.
The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, according to prior drawings and other federal spending documents, would cover tens of thousands of square feet on the USCA campus. It would include engineering, cyber, robotics and metal labs as well as office spaces, break rooms and get-together areas.
"So, we're trying to spin off from" the Savannah River Site, "the technology and the great minds that exist around here to help the private sector," Graham, R-S.C., said around this time last year. "We're trying to take a government footprint and leverage it so we can grow the private sector."
The prospective turning of shovels at USCA is a sign of progress for a venture first pitched years ago and one that has hit a few snags since. President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2020 budget blueprint included $50 million for the design and construction of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. That much was not appropriated.
"A ground breaking would be most exciting for this project to move forward," Williams said Wednesday.
Jordan and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette have previously met and discussed the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. According to the chancellor, Brouillette has expressed "very deep interest in and support for" the project.
An inquiry made to USCA earlier this month was referred to the Energy Department, and the Aiken Standard submitted questions.