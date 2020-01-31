A Greenville man has been formally charged in a 2018 home invasion and shooting that killed a man in Aiken.
Andrew Tyrone Harrison is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and firearm charges, according to a news release by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Police announced charges against Harrison in February 2019 but were unable to serve warrants until the suspect completed serving a sentence in Anderson on unrelated charges.
On Dec. 20, 2018, Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Cherokee Street in reference to an armed home invasion.
It was reported that two black males had forced their way into the residence.
During the home invasion the victim, Carl Donnelle Boyd, suffered a gunshot wound. Boyd was later pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.
The two suspects fled the incident location on foot and a perimeter was established.
Harrison was located on Banks Mill Road and was arrested on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Harrison has served his sentence in Anderson and he will be transported to Aiken, according to the release.
Police are still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect.
Anyone with information about this crime or the second unknown individual can submit information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: Go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile Tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device