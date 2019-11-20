An annual national event encourages smokers to seek local resources and take up the challenge to quit smoking on Thursday.
For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November.
The national event serves as an opportunity for people who smoke to join thousands of others to commit to smoke-free lives, according to the American Cancer Society.
Cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has declined by approximately two-thirds since the first surgeon general’s report on the health consequences of smoking more than 50 years ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, smoking remains the leading preventable cause of disease, disability and death in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Addiction to nicotine in cigarettes is one of the strongest and most deadly addictions to have, according to the American Cancer Association.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for 29% of all cancer deaths, the American Cancer Society reports. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for men and women.
Smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths, the American Cancer Society reports. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.
Smoking also causes cancers of the larynx, mouth, sinuses, pharynx, esophagus and bladder.
Smoking also has been linked to the development of cancers of the pancreas, cervix, ovary, colon/rectum, kidney, stomach and some types of leukemia, according to the American Cancer Society website.
According to the American Cancer Society, people who smoke are most successful in their efforts to stop smoking when they have support, such as:
• Telephone quitlines
• American Cancer Society Freshstart Program
• Nicotine anonymous meetings
• Self-help books and materials
• Smoking counselors or coaches
• Encouragement and support from friends and family members
The American Cancer Society is available seven days a week to provide support, to answer questions about quitting smoking and help looking for national or local resources to help quit.
For more information, visit cancer.org/smokeout or call 800-227-2345.