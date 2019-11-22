Food Lion managers from around Aiken County were part of a Thursday effort to spread some Thanksgiving cheer – and a truckload of groceries – at Fort Gordon, in partnership with Operation Homefront, a nationwide organization aiming to support military families.
On board were the stores in Aiken, North Augusta and McCormick, as well as their Augusta counterparts, all helping manage and distribute 200 stocked bags for active-duty families as well as retirees. A voucher for a free turkey was part of each package, as were green beans, chicken broth, marshmallows, corn-muffin mix, brownie mix, evaporated milk and other items.
The Army installation's conference and catering center was the pickup location. Operation Homefront's mission is described in promotional material as existing to help build "strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."