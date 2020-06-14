The City of Aiken was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, or RIA, which will be used for sewer infrastructure improvements along Interstate 20.
The money from the grant will be used to install a second parallel sewer line along U.S. Highway 1 and Interstate 20 (Exit 22), which will run south to Windham Boulevard and into the Verenes Industrial Park.
While the project is particularly focused on Shaw Industries, a flooring company within the industrial park, having the extra line in the area will provide the capacity for expansion of the industrial park and for future business and possibly residential development in the area.
"This line will provide relief for the 10 industries, 59 commercial/business and seven residential customers being served … This new line will provide capacity for expansion of the industrial park and provide for future development," according to city documents.
The Aiken City Council voted unanimously to accept the grant at its June 8 meeting with Mayor Rick Osbon calling the grant "very exciting" as the project gives the city the opportunity to develop Aiken's northern boundary and bring in more development.
"All this works together to form a masterplan to make Aiken the best place for everyone," Osbon said Friday.
Other Council members like Ed Woltz of District 6, is hoping the project will bring substantial and long-term growth to Aiken's Northside.
"It's a great deal for the city," Woltz said Friday. "Once we get some growth (and) some good businesses out there, it will help (Aiken economically.)"
While the city has grant money for the project, it will still take a while longer to get it moving, said Joy Lester, the city's capital projects manager.
Council will need to approve about $300,000 from the fourth round of Capital Project Sales Tax funds at a later meeting, Lester said. The fourth round of funds, while still be collected, were temporarily frozen for spending due to the COVID-19's unknown impacts on the city's tax collections.
A similar but separate project for more sewer expansion along Interstate 20 is in the works, Lester said.
The city is working to extend sanitary sewer to along the northeast corner of Columbia Highway and Interstate 20 area, according to city documents.
At its June 9 meeting, Planning Commission postponed a conversation that involved building a gas station in the area after the sewer extension is complete.
The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority awarded $25.7 million in grant funds for its current fiscal year, according to its official press release.
The latest round of grants provided $14.5 million in assistance for 34 projects, including the City of Aiken sewer project.
Applications for the grants are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including the severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility. Recipients share the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, oftentimes, providing additional funds for construction.
Aiken County also benefited with a $60,000 grant that will be used the New Holland Water System to paint a water storage tank.