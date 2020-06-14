The City of Aiken was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, or RIA.

The S.C. RIA has awarded $25.7 million in grant funds for its current fiscal year, according it their official press release. The latest round of grants provided $14.5 million in assistance for 34 projects, including the City of Aiken's.

Applications for the grants are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility. Recipients share the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, often times, providing additional funds for construction.

Aiken County also benefited with a $60,000 grant that will be used the New Holland Water System to paint a water storage tank.