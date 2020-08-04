A grant from the U.S. Department of Justice has helped the Aiken Department of Public Safety defray costs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 22, the City of Aiken accepted a $48,996 grant from the DOJ's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Project.
The project is aimed to assist eligible states and local units of government in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus.
Like several departments across the country, Aiken Public Safety incurred costs due to the onset of the pandemic, said Capt. Craig Burgess with Aiken Public Safety.
One major cost included setting up video court in the city's municipal court to allow social distancing inside the courtroom.
"That alone, just to get that set up, was a few thousand dollars just to get the equipment we needed just to be able to function like that," Burgess said.
The department also had a great outlay of costs for personal protection equipment, such as face masks and gloves.
The passing of the city ordinance on mask requirements in early July has caused the department to increase the usage of PPE.
"We have 15 officers on the street daily wearing at least one mask a day, sometimes several masks a day, just to be in compliance with the ordinance," Burgess said. "We even offer masks in some cases to mitigate situations having to do with the ordinance."
The grant ultimately saves the taxpayer of the costs brought on by the non-budgeted items Public Safety require due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Burgess said.
The Department of Justice awarded 1,828 grants, totaling to $847,715,565, according to the DOJ's website.