A Graniteville woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 20 on Friday afternoon.
Tamesha Singletary, 44, of Graniteville was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries sustained after being struck by the trailer of a semi-truck, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed.
Singletary had stopped to give assistance to a vehicle that had run out of gas; as she was refueling the vehicle, she was struck , Ables said.
The collision occurred at 12:03 p.m. at the 8 mile marker on I-20, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell said.
An autopsy on Singletary will be performed in Newberry, Ables said.
Police cleared the scene and reopened the westbound lanes of the portion of I-20 where the accident occurred, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the tractor trailer is not facing charges at this time, Tidwell said.