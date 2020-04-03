Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

A Graniteville woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 20 on Friday afternoon.

Tamesha Singletary, 44, of Graniteville was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries sustained after being struck by the trailer of a semi-truck, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed. 

Singletary had stopped to give assistance to a vehicle that had run out of gas; as she was refueling the vehicle, she was struck , Ables said. 

The collision occurred at 12:03 p.m. at the 8 mile marker on I-20, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell said.

An autopsy on Singletary will be performed in Newberry, Ables said. 

Police cleared the scene and reopened the westbound lanes of the portion of I-20 where the accident occurred, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the tractor trailer is not facing charges at this time, Tidwell said. 

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

