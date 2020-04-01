A Graniteville woman was charged with striking a pizza delivery worker before stealing several food items.
Dorothy Victoria Lyn Claeys, 17, of Graniteville was charged with strong armed robbery, according to jail records.
Deputies met with the victim at a pizza delivery business on Jefferson Davis Highway on March 15 in reference to the incident, according an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies he was making a delivery to a home on Carline Road in Warrenville on March 15.
When he attempted to make the delivery, the suspect allegedly struck him in the face multiple times, the report states.
The suspect reportedly stole two 12-inch pizzas, one cinnamon desert bread and two orders of eight-piece hot wings, according to the report.
The victim stated there had been approximately seven people, all possibly juveniles, present during the incident but the listed suspect was the only one who struck him and stole the items.
The responding deputy observed a cut to the victim's lip as well as red marks on the victim's neck, the report states.
Deputies went to the location and observed that lights and a TV were on but were unable to make contact with anyone.
Deputies also attempted to contact the phone number associated with the order but were unsuccessful.
Claeys was charged Monday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Wednesday afternoon.