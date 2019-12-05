A Graniteville woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing various items from a Beech Island rental home on Nov. 27.
Crystal Louise Conaway-Leopard, 31, of Graniteville, was charged with second degree violent burglary, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a home located off Belvedere Road for a burglary call, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies a man and a woman entered the unoccupied rental home and stole several items which included wire, marble tiles, an antique table, two antique carts, a stove and water heater, according to the report.
Deputies observed that the front door was kicked in and a window was broken, the report states.
A witness reported to deputies that he saw the suspects exit the rental house between approximately 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. They were carrying rugs out of the house to a pickup truck, according to the report.
The witness told deputies he believed Conaway-Leopard was the female suspect.
Conaway-Leopard was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held as of Thursday morning.
She was issued a $5,000 bond, according to the detention center.