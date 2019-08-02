Local law enforcement is currently investigating the death of a Graniteville teenager following a drive-by shooting inside the Aiken city limits early Friday morning.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported the victim, Rodrick Alexander McMillian, 17, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the Augusta University Medical Center.

Sometime after 1 a.m., McMillian was reported to have been a backseat passenger in a vehicle stopped at a red light on Waterloo Street at Richland Avenue.

A second vehicle drove up and an unknown suspect or suspects started shooting the vehicle, striking McMillian at least one time, said Darryl Ables, Aiken County coroner, in a Friday morning news release.

McMillian will be autopsied today in Newberry, the release states

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with any information related to this crime are asked to contact ADPS. Anonymous tips can be made through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

A tip could earn a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Phone Tip: 1-888-274-6372

Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com

Mobile tip:Download "P3 Tips" app on your Apple or Android device.

Check back with the Aiken Standard as this is a developing story.