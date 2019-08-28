Deputies arrested and charged a Graniteville teenager Tuesday night in connection with vandalizing Calvary Baptist Church.

Christian Skylar Morris, 18, of Graniteville was charged with malicious injury to real property more than $2,000, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies began an investigation after the chairman of the grounds reported significant damage to the church on Aug. 18.

Deputies were told from Aug. 16-18, an unknown suspect threw several rocks through 11 windows, egged several doors, and wrote profane graffiti on several doors.

The damage to the church was estimated to be several thousand dollars.

"We are grateful to several citizens that assisted in providing information that lead to the arrest of Morris," Sheriff Michael Hunt said in the release. "Even though we have an arrest, there is still work to be done on the investigation. It is my hope that this serves as an example of what is possible from the collaborative efforts between citizens of Aiken County and the Sheriff's Office."

Investigators are currently working to identify and locate a female juvenile, 14 to 15 years old, that is suspected in being involved in this case.

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of any suspects should contact the ACSO at 803-648-6811. Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.