A Graniteville man was found dead along a highway by Edgefield County officials Thursday morning.
The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office dispatch originally reported an unresponsive female's body was found in a ditch along Sweetwater Road near Moore Road, according to police scanner traffic at 9:26 a.m.
The sheriff's office later clarified the victim was a male.
The Edgefield County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Stanley Arthur Quimby, 59, of Graniteville.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has classified Quimby's death as a hit and run and are seeking any information relating to the victim's death.
Highway Patrol reports the victim was hit Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m. by a vehicle traveling north on Sweetwater Road.
The victim sustained fatal injuries from the vehicle that left the scene.
The possibly pewter or grey colored vehicle involved in the deadly hit and run may have damage to the right front and passenger side, SCHP reported in a news release.
The vehicle's passenger side chrome mirror will be missing, Highway Patrol reports.
An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry on Friday, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said.
Anyone with information about this case or about the vehicle involved are asked to contact Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or 1-800-766-1501.
Information can also be shared through Midlands Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.