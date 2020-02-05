A Graniteville man was charged with stabbing his wife with a knife following a domestic dispute on Tuesday.
Daniel Jacob Mosier, 25, of Graniteville was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapons during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a witness who was calling for help for a victim who had been stabbed with a knife at 780 Leitner St.
When deputies arrived near the home, they found the suspect walking on the street and detained him, according to a news release by the sheriff's office.
The victim was located by deputies with a knife in her upper torso, the release states.
Aiken County EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for emergency treatment.
Mosier was taken to the Aiken County detention center without incident and is currently being held there as of Wednesday morning.