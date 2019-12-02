A Graniteville man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and injuring a female victim on Nov. 29.
Travis Eugene Lemon, 31, of Graniteville was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a home on Bettis Academy Road at 10:44 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies the suspect showed up and began banging on the door, according to the report.
The suspect then allegedly shot the victim and ran out the back door, according to the report.
Deputies observed a gunshot wound to the victim's buttock, the report states.
Another witness reported hearing the suspect banging on the door, entering the home and hearing the gunshot, according to the report.
Lemon was charged Nov. 30 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
Lemon was issued a $50,000 bond, according to the detention center.