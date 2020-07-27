A Graniteville man was charged with hiding the handgun used in a fatal gun accident that killed a 2-year-old child Saturday.
Zayalan Paige, 18, of Graniteville was charged with obstruction of justice on Saturday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gentle Bend Court in Graniteville in reference to a shooting incident, an incident report by the sheriff's office states.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a complainant sitting on the ground in the roadway holding her 2-year-old son, Jamarious Rogers, in her arms.
The child had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, the report states.
The victim was reportedly in the residence when he accessed a handgun and shot himself around 8:30 p.m.
First responders arrived and began treating the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.
The child was pronounced dead Saturday at 11:32 p.m., Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.
When deputies asked the victim's mother about the location of the gun, Paige answered the gun was his and that it was "gone," the incident report reads.
After the incident, the suspect intentionally hid the handgun in the woods before law enforcement was able to process the crime scene and any potential evidence, according to an arrest warrant.
The incident report states Paige lives in the residence where the child was shot.
The gun used was eventually recovered, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
Paige was detained and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond Sunday, according to the detention center.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the self-inflicted shooting.
The sheriff's office had no comment regarding any possible additional charges as the case is actively being investigated.
An autopsy on the child will be done in Newberry, Ables said.