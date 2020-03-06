A Graniteville man is facing multiple charges relating to alleged criminal sexual conduct with three juveniles.
Billy Williams, 62, of Graniteville was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, according to jail records.
Deputies met with a S.C. Department of Social Services worker Tuesday in reference to investigating a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case relating to the suspect, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
It was alleged the suspect engaged in sexual conduct with multiple juveniles, the report states.
The Department of Social Services spoke with the children involved and quickly realized that the children had stated experiences of sexual conduct with the suspect, according to the report.
The suspect was charged with criminal sexual conduct with three female juveniles ages 5, 7 and 8 years old, according to arrest warrants.
Williams was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.