Deputies charged a Graniteville man Thursday following allegations that the suspect was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor.
Devin Mikel Good, 24, of Graniteville was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
A Department of Social Services worker reported the agency received allegations that a 14-year-old victim disclosed being involved in a sexual relationship between Oct. 1, 2019, and Jan. 13 with an unknown suspect, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Deputies later identified Good as the suspect.
The suspect did admit to engaging in sexual battery with the victim, according to an arrest warrant.
Good was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.