A Graniteville man was charged July 10 with allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in October 2019.
Lewie Wade Jefferies, 21, of Graniteville was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
On Feb. 27, police met with a complainant in North Augusta in reference to a report of sexual assault, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.
The complainant told deputies the juvenile victim informed her about being sexually assaulted by the victim in on Oct. 30, 2019.
The victim had been seeking guidance through counseling for a number of years and has since agreed to open up about the assault, the complainant told police.
The incident allegedly took place at Breckenridge Villas II on Martintown Road in North Augusta, the complainant reported.
The victim went to a youth group at an area church the night of Oct. 30, 2019, the complainant reported to police.
Afterward, the juvenile victim was allegedly picked up by the suspect on a motorcycle and taken to an apartment at Breckenridge II where the suspect later sexually assaulted the juvenile victim, the report states.
On July 10, Jefferies turned himself in at NADPS headquarters.
He was transported to the Aiken County detention center but was released the same day and issued a $5,000 bond.