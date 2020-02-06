A Graniteville man is facing charges following a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School last month.
Harold O'Neil Barnes Jr., 47, of Graniteville was charged with first degree domestic violence and non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools, according to jail records.
Deputies arrived to the middle school in reference to a domestic dispute the morning of Jan. 27, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies the suspect, the victim's husband, abused her the day before the incident, the report states.
The victim was going to attempt to call the police regarding the alleged abuse after dropping off the victim's child at school.
However, the victim reported the suspect rode to school with the victim and the juvenile while allegedly armed with a gun, the report states.
When the juvenile exited the vehicle, the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, the victim stated in the report.
The suspect then allegedly threatened to shoot the victim at gunpoint, the report states.
The victim ran out of the car toward a teacher while the suspect chased after the victim, the report states.
The suspect began trying to drag the victim back into the vehicle but was stopped by another witness and was escorted away from the victim, according to the report.
The suspect then fled the scene while the victim called for police inside the school.
The victim told deputies she was in fear for her life and wanted to prosecute.
Barnes was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
He was granted bond for both charges totaling $35,000, according to the detention center.