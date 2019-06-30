An adult male who drowned Sunday in a pool on Crytzer Lane in Graniteville has been identified.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Michael Cain, 57, according to a news release from Coroner Darryl M. Ables.
Cain was pronounced dead at the home after members of his family made the discovery Sunday afternoon, according to the release.
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Sunday the drowning did not appear to be suspicious.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.
Cain's body will be sent to Newberry for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the release.