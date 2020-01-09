A suspect in the murder of a Graniteville mother and her son will be extradited to Aiken County after police found and arrested him in an Augusta home.

An extradition hearing was held at the Augusta Judicial Center on Thursday for Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island.

Henderson is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Elijah.

+3 Suspect arrested in murder of Graniteville mother and 1-year-old child One of three suspects in a December shooting that killed a Graniteville mother and her 1-yea…

Additionally, Judge H. Scott Allen announced that Henderson is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators identified Henderson as one of three suspects seen on security video shooting into the Jacksons' home on Dec. 17.

Around 11 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 105 Kalmia Apartments Drive for a shots fired call. They found Mel'lisha suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive.

An Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report states Jackson had been shot in the back at least once.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders also found Elijah who had been shot in the "stomach area," according to the same incident report.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported the morning of Dec. 18 that Elijah had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The 1-year-old was transported to a hospital in Augusta for emergency medical treatment where he later died.

The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.

Numerous leads and tips provided by citizens led deputies to find and arrest Henderson at a home in Augusta on Jan. 4.

Henderson was held in the Richmond County jail until the extradition hearing.

At the hearing, Henderson declined services from public defenders and agreed to voluntarily be extradited to Aiken County.

Henderson was given the option to decline extradition which would have required the governors of both Georgia and South Carolina to sign a warrant for the suspect to be extradited to Aiken County.

Allen said Aiken County law enforcement would be notified for Henderson's transport.