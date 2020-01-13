A suspect of a Graniteville double murder in December was denied bond at a hearing Saturday.
Thomas Anthony Henderson, 19, of Beech Island is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling and three counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation into the murder of Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Elijah.
Henderson was identified as one of three suspects seen in a security video shooting into the Jacksons' home on Dec. 17.
The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report states Jackson had been shot in the back at least once.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders also found Elijah, who had been shot in the "stomach area," according to the same incident report.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported the morning of Dec. 18 that Elijah had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The 1-year-old was transported to a hospital in Augusta for emergency medical treatment where he later died.
Numerous leads and tips provided by citizens led deputies to find and arrest Henderson at a home in Augusta on Jan. 4
Henderson was extradited from Augusta to the Aiken County detention center on Jan. 10 and is currently being held there.