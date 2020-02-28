Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg were powerful forces Friday as the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase got underway at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Their leading score after the first two phases of competition, dressage and stadium jumping, was 30.70.
“I’m very pleased,” said Martin of the 13-year-old gelding’s performance. “It’s a major event here, and there is a lot of pressure.”
But Martin revealed during the interview that he wasn’t planning to continue battling for the Grand-Prix title with Tsetserleg during Saturday’s third and final phase.
“I’m actually going to withdraw him before the cross-country,” Martin said. “I ran him last weekend in Georgia (at Pine Top Farm), and he had a hard run in the cross-country.”
The Summer Olympics are scheduled for Japan later this year, and one of Martin’s main targets during the selection process for the United States eventing team is the prestigious Land Rover Three-Day Event in Kentucky in April.
“I’m trying to really not risk anything with him (Tsetserleg) leading into Kentucky,” Martin said. “It’s an agonizing decision, but he’s a high class horse.”
Friday morning during dressage, Martin and Tsetserleg finished tied for third with Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z with a score of 30.70.
Then, in stadium jumping during the afternoon, while Halliday-Sharp, Deniro Z and many others faltered, Martin and his mount turned in a double clear round with no jumping or time faults.
That meant nothing was added to their dressage score, which was good because in eventing, the lowest total wins.
“This was a great preparation for Kentucky because it’s such a high atmosphere and an exciting contest,” Martin said.
Last summer, Martin and Tsetserleg were among the members of the gold medal-winning United States eventing team at the Pan American Games in Peru. Martin also earned an individual gold medal with the black gelding.
In 2012 and 2016, Martin was on the U.S. Olympic eventing squads.
He trains at Stable View in Aiken during the winter.
Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z were in second place in the Grand-Prix standings after Friday’s dressage and stadium jumping with a score of 31.10.
In 2019, Halliday-Sharp captured the inaugural Grand-Prix aboard the gelding Fernhill By Night.
Third after the first day of this year’s Grand-Prix were Phillip Dutton and Z with a score of 32.60.
Dutton and another horse, Fernhill Singapore, were fourth on the leaderboard with a score of 33.10.
Dutton and his wife, Evie, own Red Oak Farm, which is in the Aiken area.
While riding for the U.S. in 2016, Dutton won an individual Olympic bronze medal on a gelding named Mighty Nice.
In 1996 and 2000, Dutton was on Australia’s gold medal-winning Olympic eventing teams.
After Friday’s competition in the Grand-Prix, Martin was in 12th place in the standings with Long Island T. Their score was 39.40.
According to useventing.com, Martin also planned to withdraw Long Island T before the cross-country. That gelding has sore heels and missed some training recently.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bruce’s Field, and general admission tickets will be available for $20 apiece.
There will be no charge for children 12 years of age and under.
The cross-country competition will begin at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a craft beer festival and a 5 p.m. concert by the band Whiskey Run.
For more information, visit aikenhorsepark.org and the Aiken Horse Park Foundation page on Facebook.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.