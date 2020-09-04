The debut of Wild Wing Cafe on Aiken’s Southside is getting closer to becoming a reality.
The site at 470 Fabian Drive is now included among the restaurant chain’s locations at wildwingcafe.com, and there also is a Grand Opening Soon message.
In addition, there is a Wild Wing Cafe (Aiken, SC – Coming Soon) page on Facebook.
On Friday morning, people were putting up a Grand Opening Soon sign outside the refurbished building that will be Wild Wing Cafe’s home in Aiken.
Wild Wing CEO Steve Weigel told the Aiken Standard in February that the restaurant would be launched “hopefully” in early April locally.
Then, after the novel coronavirus pandemic began disrupting South Carolina’s economy, Weigel said in April that the new Aiken Wild Wing Cafe wouldn’t begin serving customers until “right around” the end of June “at the earliest.” The latest, he added, “probably” would be “right at the beginning of August.”
Weigel said COVID-19 and the restrictions on how restaurants operate during the pandemic were making it difficult to set a firm opening date.
Founded in Hilton Head in 1990, Wild Wing has more than 40 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. There also is a Wild Wing restaurant in New Jersey that is in the process of moving to another site, according to wildwingcafe.com.
Along with chicken wings and a variety of sauces, Wild Wing Cafes serve salads, hamburgers, wraps and other types of food.
The eateries also offer a wide selection of beer as well as live entertainment.
Wild Wing Cafe has franchises, but the Wild Wing restaurant chain company will own the Wild Wing in Aiken.
The Wild Wing site in Aiken is the former home of Travinia Italian Kitchen, which closed in December 2016.