S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in a meeting last week assured National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty that "he was all-in for all things" Savannah River Site, according to her recounting of the rendezvous.

The two leaders met July 9, the same day Gordon-Hagerty arrived in South Carolina and a day before she toured the Savannah River Site, met with workers and visited its current and proposed national defense facilities, the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility included.

Gordon-Hagerty described their conversation as "fantastic."

"We're looking at a wonderful opportunity for the future for the Savannah River and surrounding areas," she said, speaking to the Aiken Standard after her tour of the downtown Savannah River Site Museum. "And so we had a great conversation about that."

On Twitter, Gordon-Hagerty thanked McMaster for his time and said the Palmetto State "plays a vital role in the future" of the National Nuclear Security Administration portfolio.

An inquiry made to the governor's office July 9 went unanswered as of Monday afternoon. McMaster's weekly schedule included the 3 p.m. meeting.

Around this time last year, Gordon-Hagerty and McMaster met and discussed pit production — the forging of nuclear weapon cores in South Carolina and New Mexico, according to a 2018 recommendation — and the NNSA's efforts to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site and South Carolina, more broadly.

McMaster in 2018 endorsed bringing pit production to SRS, the 310-square-mile reserve south of Aiken and near New Ellenton and Jackson.

The South Carolina-NNSA relationship has not always been rosy. The state, for example, clashed with the weapons-and-nonproliferation agency over the future of the multibillion-dollar Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, which was ultimately axed and never completed.