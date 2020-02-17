S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster at a House Republican Caucus lunch last week advocated for the DreamPort cybersecurity complex at USC Aiken, a project proponents have said will herald economic and workforce development opportunities statewide.

"The governor enjoys going to the different caucus meetings throughout the legislative session to discuss his vision for the state and his priorities for the legislative session," Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for McMaster, said, "and the DreamPort cyber center is clearly something that the governor feels very strongly about."

The governor's fiscal year 2020-21 executive budget includes $15 million for the futuristic facilities, which are meant to address growing cybersecurity threats as well as foster research, education and military-industry cooperation.

Early development of the DreamPort hub is expected to start later this year, with construction kicking off in 2022, according to a rough timeline unveiled in January. Actual construction could take several years.

Symmes, answering an inquiry made by the Aiken Standard, said McMaster proposed funding for the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative "because it won't just benefit the Aiken area — it will help to establish the entire state as a cyber leader by training the members of our National Guard to be the very best and to always be on the cutting edge."

Earlier this year, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina's adjutant general, told a state budget panel the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative at USCA represented a "critical" partnership, one that is boosted by its proximity to Fort Gordon, the Army's cyber center of excellence in Augusta.

"Without going into a lot, and certainly not going into classified," McCarty said at the time, "cyber is a significant threat to this state, to this nation, and it is a growing challenge to us each and every day, not only from a military perspective."

Three House members, Aiken Republicans Bill Taylor and Bart Blackwell and North Augusta Republican Bill Hixon, on Monday said the governor's support carries weight and, further, is very much appreciated.

"This is a critical week at the Statehouse because final decisions are being made on allocations in the state budget," Taylor said. "We will soon know how much money has been directed in the initial House budget toward the DreamPort project."

Hixon said he is comfortable with the level of support the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative has in the House. The Senate, he said, is another animal.

Of McMaster and the opportunities that can be seized, Hixon said, "He doesn't want to miss out. He's very attuned to that."

State Rep. Melissa Oremus, another Aiken Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.