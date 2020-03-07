With a black helmet on his head and black goggles covering his eyes, a little dog was a winner twice during the Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races on Saturday at McGhees’ Mile.
Bob rode in a gray carrier bag worn by Garry Martin who drove the standardbreds Certainly Stunning and Absolutely Certain to victory.
Certainly Stunning captured the AgSouth Trot, completing a mile in 2:24 2/5.
Absolutely Certain won the Aiken Saddlery Trot while turning in a time of 2:31 2/5.
Martin owns both horses.
Absolutely Certain rallied on the outside in the stretch to catch Mona Lisa’s Prayer and then managed to pull a little bit ahead of that rival.
“Bob barked right at the wire, and my horse got up there just in time,” Martin said. “It was a close finish, wasn’t it?”
Bob regularly rides along in a cart with Martin when the horseman trains the Standardbreds in his stable at McGhees’ Mile.
Martin tucks the dog into his Carhartt coat and zips it up partway.
But until Saturday, Bob had never participated in a race.
In addition to putting Bob in a carrier bag, Martin made the brown and white dog wear a safety harness in case there was a mishap.
“Bob did real well,” said Martin, who “Bob sits” the dog for his owner, Michele Albaugh, a teacher at Aiken High School who also is a horsewoman.
Based on Bob’s appearance, Martin thinks the dog is part Chihuahua and part Jack Russell terrier.
Bob has one blue eye and one brown eye.
“My favorite thing so far has been Bob the dog,” said spectator Janet Kiser. “I love his helmet. I think he brought good luck to the driver and to the horse. He is the highlight of the day. He’s definitely what everybody is talking about.”
Kiser, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, moved to Aiken from Montreal three weeks ago and was attending the Harness Races for the first time with some new friends from the Cedar Creek community.
“It’s a fun event,” Kiser said. “I’m enjoying the camaraderie. Everyone is talking to everyone, and everyone is really getting into the races.”
Aiken resident Diana Moore watched the Harness Races from two railside parking places with nine other people. They included her two daughters, Colleen Johnson and Cynthia Epps, and their children.
There also was a black Labrador retriever with them named Lani.
The theme for Moore’s picnic was St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17.
“Most of us are Irish,” Moore said.
Leprechauns and shamrocks were used to decorate a table covered with fried chicken, Ruffles potato chips and dip, nuts, breakfast buns and other food.
Everybody in the group wore shiny green beads.
“I like horse racing,” Moore said. “I have an uncle who had a harness horse in New Jersey, and it just gets in your blood. My grandmother used to ride horses.”
The Harness Races also provide a good opportunity for a reunion, and Moore and her family have been gathering at McGhees’ Mile annually for several years.
“This is the one thing that we all try to get together for, and we stay as long as we can,” Moore said.
There were 10 races Saturday – seven for Standardbreds, one for Hackney Roadster Ponies that pulled carts, one for ponies on leadlines and one for ponies under saddle.
In addition to Certainly Stunning and Absolutely Certain, the Standardbred race winners were Chips Ahoy in the Aiken County Farm Supply Trot, Johnny Chip in the Bradley Plumbing & Heating Trot, Fire at Will in the Enviroscape Trot, Mission Critical in the Bruce McGhee Memorial Trot and Keystone Regale in the McGhee Equine LLC Aged Mix race.
Kenny Edwards drove Mark Jakubic’s Chips Ahoy and Johnny Chip to victory.
Clem Lee was the driver of Martin and Brian Kleinburg’s Fire at Will and Mission Critical.
Bruce McGhee Jr. drove Keystone Regale.
Bruce Jr.’s mother, Janis McGhee, owns that horse and the two others that were in the race.
Janis drove the runner-up, Dienecologist, and another of her children, Jessica McGhee, drove the third finisher, In Hot Water.
Janis and her family own McGhees’ Mile.
“Mother may know best, but she got beat today by her son,” declared the announcer for the Harness Races, Roger Huston, when Bruce Jr. reached the wire first.
Huston is known as “The Voice” in the sport of standardbred racing.
McGhees' Mile is at 620 Banks Mill Road S.E.