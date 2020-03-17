Jarrod Goldman has filed as a candidate in the race for sheriff of Aiken County.
Goldman faces longtime incumbent Michael Hunt, who has held the position in Aiken County since 2003.
Hunt filed for reelection Monday.
Goldman, a fourth generation Aiken native, announced his plans to run in September 2019 under the theme of "service above self."
Goldman served as a U.S. Marine and returned to South Carolina after being honorably discharged after a non-combat related injury.
He began his law enforcement career with the Salley Police Department before joining the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.
He returned to Aiken as police chief of Ridge Spring and currently serves as the police chief for Salley.
Goldman plans to focus on proactive law enforcement, proactive policing and cracking down on drug trafficking.
Goldman's campaign has also been critical of Hunt's current administration in the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
"When I was deployed to Iraq, I fought to protect our country; and honorably discharged, I was hired by the Salley Police Department to protect our communities," Goldman said. "That’s why I’m troubled by what I see in the current leadership at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. ... I know we can do better. That’s why I'm running.”
Goldman will run against fellow Republican Hunt in a primary election scheduled for June 9.
Filing remains open until noon on March 30.