When Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church volunteered to host a pop-up food pantry, the response from the community was overwhelming.
"I don't want to exaggerate, but I believe 100 families have come in already, and it's not even 11 o'clock," said Pastor Eder Herrera.
The mobile food pantry, a pop-up donation event that caters to limited resource populations in rural areas, is organized and supplied by Golden Harvest Food Bank. They have been holding mobile food pantries at various locations across the CSRA and will continue to do so throughout the summer.
"Our mobile food pantry program is when we put tens of thousands of (pounds) of food on a truck and bring it to a more rural area that is served less than regular food pantries," said Golden Harvest Communications Coordinator Christina Alexander. "The idea is we bring it right to them."
Unlike large-scale donation drives, the mobile food pantries use personal connections and word-of-mouth to identify areas in need where technology barriers may exist.
"When we reach out into rural communities, too, we find that not everyone has access to social media or is able to see pantries on our websites or on our TV stations," Alexander said. "So the best way to find more pockets of people we can serve is to find people involved and to say… where can we take our next mobile food pantry?"
"We don't want to miss anybody just because they're in an out of the way place," she continued.
For people in those rural areas in need, having access to food pantries is a blessing.
"We appreciate that they’re doing it," said Vicki Jones, who stopped by the event. "Every little bit counts when you’re on a fixed income."
Jones was one of many who was able to obtain a pack of 30 to 40 pounds of food at the pantry after filling out an emergency food assistance form.
"This area, there's a very (great) need for the food," Herrera said. "As people are leaving, they say to me, 'Please, pastor, when are you going to have this again?'"
Although the pantry didn't begin operating until 9 a.m., Herrera said people were lined up an hour early and continued to flood the parking lot of their small church throughout most of the morning. The pantry began doubling up on packs of oranges because they ran out of watermelons, and started using plastic bags for packaging because the boxes ran out next.
The supplies in the mobile pantries come from a surplus of food provided to the bank through federal assistance. Alexander said hunger needs often increase during the summer when schools are closed and energy bills are high, so the surplus came at a good time.
Administrative Pastor William Wallace, who was helping unload food from the delivery truck, said helping with the food pantry was an important part of their community outreach.
"Although we are a church with four walls, we are trying to be a church that goes beyond those four walls," Wallace said.
Herrera has seen such a powerful need in the community for youth education, guidance and food assistance that his church is offering free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under Monday through Friday throughout the summer.
"We're here to be the light of the Valley and to bless as many people as we can," Herrera said.
A mobile food pantry will also be held Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 210 School St. in Trenton.