Golden Harvest Food Bank's Aiken County warehouse currently has thousands of cartons of milk stored in its cooler, and the organization is looking for ways to get that supply into the hands of hungry families across the county.
Over 8,000 half-gallon cartons of milk purchased by the USDA for food assistance programs were dropped off at the warehouse on Tuesday. That milk has a shelf life of about two weeks before it expires, and Golden Harvest is seeking agencies to help distribute the milk to Aiken County families as soon as possible.
"We're looking for (partners for) milk and produce, because we get hit a lot during the spring and summer," said Grace Renken, who manages the Aiken County Golden Harvest warehouse on Capital Drive. "We're always looking for nonprofits and churches and people who want to come on."
Golden Harvest already has two partners on board for milk and food distributions this month. Mobile food pantries will be held at the Salvation Army on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. and Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, March 5 at noon. Those who qualify for the food assistance will need to fill out an application onsite, must live in South Carolina and must provide a photo ID.
Milk contains three nutrients often found missing in nutrient-poor diets in children - potassium, calcium and vitamin D. However, it is difficult for the organization to store the supply due to limited cool storage space. As a result, Golden Harvest can usually only provide less than one gallon per person per year.
"It's really unusual that we have this much," said the food bank's Community Partnerships Coordinator Rita Stevens. "...Milk is especially good for families with children from 12 months to 3-4 years old."
Golden Harvest is searching for more partners, such as nonprofits and churches, to help distribute the milk deliveries and federally-purchased produce through food drives in the spring and summer months, especially organizations with storage space, such as freezers or refrigerators.
To learn more about becoming a partner of Golden Harvest, call 803-642-2912 or fill out an application at goldenharvest.org.
Want to Go?
What: Golden Harvest community partner distribution
When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at Salvation Army of Aiken County, located at 322 Gayle Ave.. Wednesday, March 5 at noon at Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church, located at 188 School St.