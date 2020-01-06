Golden Harvest Food Bank announced on Monday that Amy Breitmann, an experienced executive of nonprofit leadership, is the organization's new executive director.
Golden Harvest Food Bank provides food services, such as food pantries and donation drives, to people in need across the area, including Aiken County.
In the 2018 fiscal year, the organization served over 13 million meals and fed nearly 1 million people.
"Our Aiken office staff is full of passion for and commitment to Golden Harvest's programs in Aiken County, especially our efforts to feed more hungry seniors, children and families in rural areas," Breitmann said. "We're blessed to have great donor support in the Aiken area and we look forward to expanding and improving services that ensure children have food on the weekends, seniors have access to fresh produce and families in rural communities have more food pantries close to home."
Breitmann's appointment ends a month-long search that followed previous executive director Travis McNeal's exit from Golden Harvest. McNeal was with the food bank for 10 years before announcing his departure in November after accepting a leadership position at Oliver Gospel Mission in Columbia.
Breitmann, a native of Ohio, has lived in the Augusta area for 23 years. She earned a degree in English and a master's in community agency counseling from Bowling Green State University.
Her nonprofit experience includes serving as vice president of marketing for Vi Bella Jewelry, which provides employment to impoverished villages in Haiti and Mexico, and co-founding The Lydia Project, a group that provides supportive services to cancer patients.
Breitmann also worked with Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia to support large fundraising projects, according to Golden Harvest Food Bank's website.
“Amy Breitmann possesses all of the qualities we were looking for in a candidate," said Golden Harvest’s Board Chair Brian Ellefson in a news release. "She is faith-focused, passionate about helping others, and possesses the vision to lead Golden Harvest into the future."