The annual It's Spooky to be Hungry food drive collected a never before seen amount of food in October for families in need in the area, including Aiken County – enough to provide over 126,000 meals.
That food will go toward Golden Harvest Food Bank food pantries, mobile food drives, and programs to feed the hungry in places like Aiken County.
Each year Golden Harvest kicks off It's Spooky to be Hungry in neighborhoods in Georgia and South Carolina in October. The event is the largest volunteer donation drive the food bank organizes.
"Our fundraising for It's Spooky To Be Hungry went well beyond what our goals were for this year," said Melissa Brown, a Golden Harvest development director who worked on the drive. "What really put us over was how our business communities in Georgia and South Carolina embraced donating meals through our virtual food drives. We're incredibly blessed to have their support."
The goal of this year's food drive was to raise $30,000 worth of food. Around $42,000 worth of food was raised.
In Aiken County, Savannah River National Laboratory, Cumberland Village, and Parsons were first-place business winners on the South Carolina side of the border for the amount of food raised during the drive.
"The response to It's Spooky To Be Hungry this year is so rewarding," said Travis McNeal, Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank. "First, to see a food-and-funds drive that's nearly 30 years old continue to receive such support from businesses, schools and neighborhoods across the CSRA is inspiring and truly a blessing. Second, as we grow and change as a food bank and our campaigns change with us, this kind of response shows that the community approves of the direction we are taking."