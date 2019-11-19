Golden Harvest Food Bank, an organization that helps feed hundreds of hungry people in Aiken County, recently announced the upcoming departure of Executive Director Travis McNeal.
According to a Golden Harvest press release, McNeal will be assuming a leadership position at Oliver Gospel Mission in Columbia next year.
For a decade McNeal spearheaded Golden Harvest's efforts to combat hunger in 30 Georgia and South Carolina counties – an area of about 14,000 square miles. McNeal's tenor as executive director was notable for the construction of newer, larger Golden Harvest facilities, such as a soup kitchen in downtown Augusta, and the tripling of the organization's volunteer force. Over 128.6 million meals were served to the hungry in the past 10 years, including in Aiken County, where food drives and donation drives are held several times a year in both rural and urban communities.
McNeal also launched the Healthy Plate campaign in 2017, an initiative to increase the amount of healthy nutrition on plates during meals.
“It’s been a humbling experience to serve this great organization for over ten years," McNeal said in a press release. "My heart and soul have been enriched through experiencing the power and impact of togetherness. I have been blessed to witness friends, community partners, donors, volunteers and one of the best staff teams in this city focused on feeding the hungry and seeing life change in our neighbors in need.
"May God continue to bless this mission, its new leader and those whom it serves,” he continued.
Staff at Golden Harvest Food Bank are beginning the search for a new executive director for the organization. Food bank operations will continue and will be overseen by management staff, including Board Chairman Brian Ellefson.
“We wish him (McNeal) well in this new chapter of his life and pray God will continue to bless him through his leadership," Ellefson said. "Finding a replacement for Travis will be a challenge. However, we have a transition team in place and the search for a new executive director has begun."
Applicants interested in the Golden Harvest Food Bank executive director position are being asked to forward their credentials and resumes to goldenharvest@mau.com.