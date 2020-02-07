Through a series of motivational speeches, dances and sing-a-longs, attendees of the Golden Age Gala discovered that age is only what they view it as.
The event was attended by a diverse population of retirees, senior citizens and caregivers of Aiken and Edgefield counties that were encouraged to "act as old as they feel."
Decked out in their "Golden Age best," attendees were inspired to sing and dance to old school beats, such as "My Girl" by The Temptations, sung by entertainer Eric Mayweather.
Guest speaker Robell Cooks led a discussion on "disruptive aging," which essentially encourages people to not get preoccupied with aging but with the idea of aging well.
"You can do things once you get older, or when you retire, that you couldn't do when you were younger," Cooks said.
Cooks also advised that while people may age differently due to technologies and modern-day strategies, the stereotypes surrounding how people think of age are still the same.
"A few years ago, people thought 70 is too old," Cooks said. "That's not the case anymore, but people don't always see that."
Cooks said the one of the best ways to combat "ageism" is to encourage people to engage in activities that others wouldn't expect them to.
Cooks herself plays tennis and recently received a degree in Spanish.
"We can't let society or media or even our family tell us what is old," Cooks said. "We have to decided that for ourselves so that we can live as people who are aging, not necessarily getting older."
The Golden Age Gala was presented by the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. with support from AARP of Georgia, Tonda Booker Real Estate Team, #1 Keller-Williams Team, SRP Federal Credit Union and the Aiken Standard.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit the charitable programs and initiatives of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.