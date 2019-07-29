The primary election for S.C. House District 84, a slice between Aiken and North Augusta, is Tuesday, July 30.
The election pits five Republicans against each other: Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin, Ralph Gunter, Alvin Padgett and Melissa Oremus.
Barring a mid-August runoff election, whoever wins Tuesday likely takes the seat. No Democrats are seeking the spot in Columbia, which was held prior by state Rep. Ronnie Young.
Young, a Clearwater Republican, died in May.
Anderson, Padgett and Oremus are small-business owners. Feagin is a current Aiken County Council member. Gunter is retired and a self-described conservative senior citizen.
A sixth Republican, Sean Pumphrey, dropped out of the race last week and issued a charged statement: "Friends don't let Republican friends vote for those who only pretend to be Republicans."
It's too late to register to vote in the primary – that window closed June 30. It's not too late, though, to register to vote in the Oct. 1 special election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only residents of District 84 can cast a ballot.
District 84 is entirely in Aiken County. Parts of the district are colloquially referred to as "The Valley."