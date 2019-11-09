LANGLEY — Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church’s free Thanksgiving dinner was supposed to start at 11 a.m. Saturday, but everything was ready to go ahead of time, so the serving line opened a little bit early.
“Our goal is to feed 700 people,” said Glover Pentecostal’s senior pastor, the Rev. Eder Herrera. “There are a lot of people in need in this community. A lot of them are homeless, and a lot of them are seniors on fixed incomes. We have prepared a hot meal for them, so they can start the holiday season off right.”
The site for the meal was the Langley Fire Department, which moved its firefighting vehicles so there was room inside its building for plenty of tables and chairs.
“This is the bay for our fire trucks,” said Capt. Harold Cain. “We pulled everything out and got it out of the way. It’s nice to come together with them (Gloverville Pentecostal’s members) to do something like this. But if there’s a fire, we’re ready. We’ll grab our gear, and we’ll be gone.”
Also assisting Gloverville Pentecostal with the event were Bath Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church in Clearwater.
The Rev. Paul Bush, who is the president of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship, was pitching in as a volunteer, and he served the turkey.
“He (Herrera) is part of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship,” Bush said. “We’re all about the community, and we’re all about collaboration.”
Bush also is the chair of the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce and the senior pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, which is between Beech Island and Jackson.
"I’m just here to help support this,” Bush said.
In addition to the turkey offered by Bush, diners could select from a variety of options, including green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn and deviled eggs.
There also were rolls and desserts.
Anyone with family members who were unable to attend could get Styrofoam containers of food to take home to them.
“We just love this community,” Herrera said. “We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the community.”