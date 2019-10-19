A Gloverville man was killed Saturday morning in a traffic accident, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Sean K. Johnson, 32, was an unrestrained driver of a 1997 Chevrolet truck that was traveling south on Myrtle Street in Gloverville. Johnson's truck entered the dirt portion of the road and struck a tree, according to a news release.
The accident happened around 8 a.m., and Johnson sustained traumatic injuries, according to the release. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 9:01 a.m., Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Another passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital but their condition is not known. Toxicology analysis is pending, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating along with the coroner's office.