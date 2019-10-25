A Gloverville man was charged Thursday with robbing a man at an Aiken inn while pretending to be armed.
Charles Eugene Weathersbee, Jr., 36, of Gloverville was charged with armed robbery, according to jail records.
The victim told deputies he was approached by the suspect on Oct. 19 at the Circle K on Richland Avenue, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim said he knew the suspect from when they both were in jail at the same time, according to the report.
The suspect asked the victim to rent him a room at the American Hearth Inn next to the gas station because the suspect did not have any identification to do so, the report reads.
After helping the suspect get to his room, the victim told deputies the suspect put his hand under his jacket to pretend he had a gun, according to the report.
The victim reported he did not actually see a weapon but believed the suspect possibly had one, according to the report.
The suspect told the victim to give him his money, phone and car keys, according to the report.
After taking all of the victim's items, the suspect fled the scene, according to the report.
Weathersbee was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Friday morning.