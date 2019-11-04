Gloverville Pentacostal Holiness Church wants to feed the community for free this weekend.
The church is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at Langley Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 9. They are hoping to feed anywhere from 600 to 700 people.
"I just want people to come and sit down and have a nice, personal meal," said the Rev. Eder Herrera, the church's pastor.
Herrera and his congregation have taken action several times to battle food insecurity in the Gloverville and Warrenville area this year. The church recently became a partner of the Golden Harvest Food Bank and routinely hosts mobile food pantries to feed those in need.
This weekend, they are trying to bring Thanksgiving to the community early. The event isn't just for those in need; anyone who simply wants a good Thanksgiving meal can stop by.
"Anyone can show up," Herrera said.
Among the food provided will be Thanksgiving staples like yams and green beans, Herrera said.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last as long as people keep arriving.
Langley Fire Department is located at 2724 Augusta Road.
For more information, contact Eder Herrera at 803-262-7759.