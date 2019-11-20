GivingTuesday is a global movement, but its focus and mission are local: unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities through generosity.
Held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – Dec. 3 this year – GivingTuesday begins at midnight and runs for 24 hours, according to the organization's website at givingtuesday.org. During that time, people can demonstrate their generosity by making donations, volunteering their time, or providing goods and services to local charities and organizations.
No matter how people choose to give back to their communities, the goal of GivingTuesday is the same: encouraging people to do good and ensuring generosity is a part of everyday life, according to the website.
At the United Way of Aiken County, the call to action is “Live United,” encouraging people who have been blessed with a good quality of life to give back to those who need assistance, United Way President Sharon Rodgers said.
“Throughout the year, United Way and our family of nonprofit partners strive to provide needed resources and programs for eligible recipients,” she said. “During the holidays, the need can be more pronounced as families struggle to provide for holiday meals and gifts for friends and family, particularly children.
“We would ask folks to give generously to help vulnerable families, children, seniors, disabled, underemployed and those in crisis at this special time of year. Without your help, the holidays will not be as bright for many.”
When people choose to give to Walking Tall Ministry, they're helping people in their own communities, said Felisha Westall, the ministry's founder.
“Everything that comes in the building is donated by people who might be barely getting by themselves, and we give everything away for free,” Westall said of the 100% faith-based ministry. "There are so many avenues to our ministry. People who coupon can donate things that we can give away in our hygiene pantry. We have a food pantry that is open every day of the week.
“When someone goes to their closet and they choose to give to Walking Tall, they're helping someone who's been stuck outside in the weather, who is now soaking wet. They need shoes. They need a new outfit. They can come to Walking Tall. They can get a shower. They can get clean clothes, a haircut, hygiene items. They can sit down and eat with us because we're a daily soup kitchen. We talk to them about God and rebuilding from where they are. The Bible says Jesus went out into the people and met them where they were.”
GivingTuesday allows people to contribute to their communities in a variety of ways. The movement's website suggests some outlets for people to get involved and give back as follows:
• Voice, by speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved
• Goods, by organizing the collection of food, clothing, blood or other goods and resources needed
• Time, by volunteering their time and expertise to do good in their communities
• Money, by making donations to individuals and organizations that share their values and can advance the issues they care about or help others. More than $1 billion has been raised online in the United States alone since GivingTuesday began in 2012.