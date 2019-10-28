The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised more than $24,600 for student scholarships during its third annual Giving Gala on Oct. 4.
It is the most raised from the event during its three-year run.
“Support for this event extends from Aiken to Augusta and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of many,” said ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons. “When the community hears that this event raises funds for student scholarships at ATC, they are on board with sponsorships and donations. The community support is overwhelming.”
More than 180 attended the event, themed a “speakeasy soiree,” at Woodside Plantation Country Club. Activities included photo backdrops, casino tables hosted by the Sertoma Club, raffles, a live auction, and entertainment by Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn.
The Foundation awarded more than $130,200 in student scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year and this year’s successful event will help continue the Foundation’s mission of removing financial barriers to a college education by providing financial support to ATC students.
“I have been fortunate over the past 20 years to award scholarships to very deserving students,” said Commons. “I see the difference it makes in their lives. They are so grateful for the scholarship and knowing that someone is helping them achieve their dream encourages them to achieve higher academically.”
Those interested in making a donation toward student scholarships may do so by visiting www.atc.edu/foundation or contacting Commons at 803-508-7413.
Sponsors for the Giving Gala include: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (presenting sponsor); Savannah River Remediation (entertainment sponsor); Centerra-SRS (reception sponsor); MAU Workforce Solutions (live auction sponsor); Security Federal (dessert sponsor); Aiken Standard (media sponsor); Turner’s Keyboards (“Ain’t Life Grand” piano sponsor); MTU (“Bee’s Knees” sponsor); Aiken Art Annex (“Big Cheese” sponsor); Aiken Regional Medical Centers (“Cat’s Meow” sponsor); DayBreak Adult Care Services (“Cat’s Pajamas” sponsor); and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture (“Glad Rags” sponsor).