The aroma of steaming hot whiting fish filets, hush puppies and french fries swirled in the blustery wind Friday around Second Baptist Church.
Joye in Aiken's second In the Spirit of Jazz: A Community Fish Fry attracted lovers of good food and good music to the dinner, which preceded the ninth Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert in the church's sanctuary. The culinary event, which benefited Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School, and concert helped usher in a week of performances by some of the world's best musicians and singers for the 12th annual arts festival.
Dee Crawford, a member of Second Baptist and a former Joye in Aiken board member, said she expected as many as 350 people to attend the fish fry.
“It's an opportunity for the people to get together and fellowship before a wonderful jazz event that has proven to be so successful,” Crawford said. “It gives people an opportunity to fellowship with people they might not have had an opportunity to fellowship with before."
“We want to give them something to enjoy before they go to the jazz concert upstairs,” said Deborah Hart, who works at the school. “It's an awesome opportunity for all of us to come together and have fun.”
Hart said the concert attracts as many as 500 people.
"It's always overflowing," she said.
Proceeds from last year's fish fry allowed Second Baptist Prep to make some significant improvements to its building on the southwest corner of Laurens Street and Abbeville Avenue in downtown Aiken.
“We were able to paint the entire school and buy furniture,” Crawford said.
The network and connections the fish fry created benefited the school in other was, too.
“Some of the people involved with Joye in Aiken gave us computers,” Crawford said. “It just opened up the community.”
The school, which opened in 1997, uses the Abeka curriculum, offering education from a Christian perspective, starting with 3K.
“Most people when they hear 3K think it's a daycare. It's not a daycare,” Hart said. “There is a structure. The 3Ks all have a class every morning just like the other students. We go through the first grade now, but we anticipate going higher and higher and higher.”
The fish fry and concert are community favorites, but the musicians love them, too.
“The musicians have requested to come back each year because they like the feel, the spirit, that comes with being in this space,” Crawford said.
Joye in Aiken performances continue this weekend with The Joye of Jazz from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Willcox at 100 Colleton Ave. At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, organist Paul Jacobs with the Juilliard School in New York City will perform at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church at 125 Pendelton St. S.W.
For ticket information and the list of all of this week's Joye in Aiken performances, which will continue through Friday with the Festival Finale at USC Aiken's Etherredge Center, visit joyeinaiken.com.