A Georgia woman was charged Friday after a witness reported a female, possibly under the influence, driving recklessly on Whiskey Road in Aiken.
Tamika Bailey, 28, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with a DUI and two counts of child endangerment.
According to an incident report, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint stating that Bailey was driving recklessly while traveling south on Whiskey Road before turing into Kroger.
"Upon entering the parking lot, the driver of the vehicle had to make several attempts to park in the parking space," a witness said according to the incident report.
Officers observed Bailey was stumbling while being escorted out of the store with her two young children. When asked if she had anything to drink, she stated that she had two margaritas mixed with Tequila two hours prior.
Bailey was arrested and charged with a DUI and two counts of child endangerment after failing multiple sobriety tests. Bailey was transported to the Aiken County Detention Center for booking.
Officers made contact with Bailey's sister who took custody of the juveniles.
While waiting on Bailey's sister to take custody of the juveniles, officers attempted to change a diaper and observed a bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka in the diaper bag but no diapers.