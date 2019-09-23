A Wadley, Georgia, man was killed in a crash Sunday night, and three other adults and two children were injured, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Sylvester Gamble, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened around 9:45 p.m. along Atomic Road in Beech Island, Ables reported.
Gamble died of blunt force injuries, Ables said.
Gamble was driving a 2004 Lexus south on Atomic Road "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of the vehicle, drove into the median and flipped a handful of times, according to the coroner.
Gamble was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, Ables said.
Three other adults and two children in the vehicle at the time of the crash were sent to an Augusta hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ables said.
The investigation, conducted by S.C. Highway Patrol, remains open.