The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported the death of an Albany, Georgia, man following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Salley.

At 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a down motorcyclist in a wooded area off Altees Corbett Road in Salley where a Sandlapper Enduro Race was being held.

According to the Coroner's Office, 56-year-old John T. Nutt was identified as the motorcyclist and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nutt was participating in the race and wearing a helmet and other protective clothing when he veered from a trail and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to the report.

Preliminary investigation did not show Nutt striking a tree or what caused him to veer from the trail.

Nutt will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death, according to the report.

